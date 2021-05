The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has donated assorted food items to the Islamic Community in the Ablekuma West Constituency.

She made the donation this weekend in support of their activities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ablekuma West NPP Nasara Coordinator, Alhaji Hussein Karim led a delegation from the Muslim Community to receive the donation.

By Melvin Tarlue