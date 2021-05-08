Nana Aba Slams Okoe Vanderpuije for commissioning ‘disgraceful’ foot bridge

Veteran broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has slammed former Accra Mayor and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, for commissioning a foot bridge she considers to be a “disgrace” and “death trap.”

“Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije brought delight to the people of Chorkor and Shiabu as he fixed the only bridge that links the two communities,” a post sighted by DGN Online on the NDC MP’s Facebook page read.

“He is really making the party popular in ABS,” it said.

https://www.facebook.com/519139014916620/posts/1893123484184826/?d=n

But Ms. Anamoah sees the bridge as a complete disgrace that the MP ought not to boast about.

“An absolute disgrace of a bridge,” she stated in a post on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COm8F1bMF8V/?igshid=1hi68nqhlva9z

By Melvin Tarlue