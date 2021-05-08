AU Names Mahama As High Representative to Somalia

The African Union (AU) has named ex-President John Mahama of Ghana as its High Representative to Somalia.

Mr. Mahama, per his appointment, is expected to work towards resolving the political crisis in Somalia.

The African Union in a statement issued on Saturday, May 8, 2021, announced that Mr Mahama is to ensure there is “a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest possible time.”

In recent weeks, there has been heightened tension in Somalia, considered the horn of Africa.

The tension followed a resolution to extend the term of incumbent president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed by two years.

By Melvin Tarlue