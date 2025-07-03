131,000 Prank Calls Recorded In Q1 2025 – Muntaka

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

THE MINISTER for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has registered his displeasure over the increasing number of recorded cases of prank calls by citizens to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Speaking at the passing-out parade of Course 55 at the Fire Academy and Training School in Jamestown, Accra, on June 27, 2025, the minister stated that alarmingly, prank calls have become a serious issue with over 131,000 false calls being recorded in the first quarter of 2025, a 31.5% drop from the previous year, yet still averaging over 40,000 fake calls per month.

“Prank calls have also dropped by an impressive 31.52%. From 192,545 false calls, which we refer to as prank calls, in the first quarter of 2025, to 131,862 during the same period in 2024. This means that in the first quarter alone, we are having an upgrade of over 40,000 false calls, prank calls every month,” he stated.

He added that if measures are not put in place to educate citizens on the effects of prank calls, teams would be responding to hoaxes instead of real calls, and the consequences could be tragic.

“This is very alarming, and all of us need to make sure that we educate our citizens, whether in the church, whether in the mosque, whether in the school, or in our homes. So that people will know, when you keep calling wolf, when there is no wolf, the day the real wolf comes, you may be blaming the fire service for nothing, because you are part of those who are making false calls,” he pointed out.

He called on the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation to help trace and prosecute the culprits, whom he described as “cyber tricksters.”

Mr. Muntaka also raised concerns about fire statistics, stating that 3,201 fire incidents were recorded in the first five months of 2025, a slight decrease from 3,238 during the same period in 2024, but still concerning.

In the first quarter alone, Ghana recorded 2,226 fire outbreaks, a marginal drop from 2,313 in 2024.

He also praised the GNFS for its outreach efforts. Public education campaigns and community sensitisation initiatives have helped reduce incidents and save over GH¢150 million worth of property in the first quarter of 2025, up from just GH¢45 million during the same period in 2024.

The Interior Minister announced significant government investment in equipment, training, and personnel welfare. New firefighting and rapid intervention vehicles, breathing apparatus, protective gear, and upgraded communication systems are being procured.

“We are investing in modern fire tenders, fighting drones, extraction tools, rapid intervention vehicles, utility vehicles, breathing apparatus, protective gear, and communication systems to help our firefighters do their job safely and effectively,” he disclosed.

In a landmark move, the government has also introduced comprehensive insurance for all fire officers. Those injured in the line of duty will receive up to GH¢50,000, with permanent injuries and deaths covered up to GH¢100,000.

The passing-out parade of Course 55 witnessed a total of 1,658 recruits graduating, including 843 men and 815 women.

The best cadet in foot drills was Officer Cadet Michael Kwabena Gbeve, who exhibited great skill in foot drills. The best cadet in academics was Officer Cadet Ignatius Kissi Amponsah, who came top of the class during the training period in academics.

Officer Cadet Kofi Selasi Kanya was the recipient of the commandant’s award. He exhibited hard work and dedication during the training period. Officer Cadet Priscilla Abena Dede received the overall best award after coming on top in all training activities.

BY Vera Owusu Sarpong & Florence Asamoah Adom