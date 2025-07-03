4th IMDEC Explores Technology in Tackling Maritime Threats

Commodore Baba Abdul addressing the press

The 4th edition of the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC 2025), set to occur from Tuesday, July 8th to Wednesday, July 9th, at the Burma Champ in Accra, will explore cutting-edge technology in tackling maritime threats.

Themed “Securing Africa’s Maritime Future: Collaborative Technology and Sustainability in a Changing Geopolitical Landscape,” the event will witness over 500 guests from 70 countries, including regional and international chiefs of navy staff, addressing issues surrounding maritime security.

Addressing the press, Chief Staff Officer of Naval Headquarters, Commodore Ben Baba Abdul, stated that maritime security has become a critical requirement for both traditional and human security over the years, as security in the maritime domain translates to security on land.

Commodore Baba Abdul added that despite efforts, individual nations—particularly in the Gulf of Guinea—acknowledge that the maritime sector is confronted with security challenges not just from traditional threats but also from contemporary ones perpetuated by non-state actors, including terrorists, violent extremist groups, economic saboteurs, and common criminals.

This has made it mandatory to host IMDEC to foster dialogue and collaboration in combating these insecurities. “These issues have become even more complex with the growing pressure from the disruptive effects of digitalization and artificial intelligence on maritime security and safety management systems,” he added.

He stated that this sector is changing quickly due to innovations in efficiency, safety, and sustainability. “The maritime industry, particularly those who provide maritime defense solutions, are shifting their attention to the protection of the digitalization of the sector with new technologies. Technology is opening new opportunities for non-state actors to engage in complex crimes; however, it also provides opportunities for navies and coastguards to leverage improved efficiency in maritime protection, which we will explore during the event.”

He also emphasized that the cooperation of governments, the commercial sector, international organizations, and navies is essential in mitigating some of these transboundary maritime challenges, including cyber threats.

“We can only successfully navigate the turbulent waves of change if innovative policy frameworks are combined with realistic and actionable strategies through initiatives such as IMDEC 2025,” he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke