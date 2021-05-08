Plots to overthrow Buhari uncovered

The secret police of Nigeria has reportedly uncovered several plots aimed at overthrowing incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Local and international media reports cited the secret police of announcing that they have uncovered plots by some disgruntled politicians, religious leaders and others to overthrow President Buhari.

The Nigerian military has therefore reportedly warned members of the armed forces to keep politicians at an arm’s length.

The military has pledged its loyalty to defend the Nigerian constitution and subject itself to civilian rule.

By Melvin Tarlue