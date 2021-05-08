Tema Notorious Armed Robber Grabbed

THE TEMA Regional Police Command has apprehended a 25-year old man described as a notorious armed robber at his hideout in Tema.

Musah Adamu aka Adams together with his accomplices, now on the run, on November 24, 2020, was said to have engaged in robbery activity at Tema Industrial Area about 2:50am, but absconded when police responded to a distress call; leaving behind his mobile phone and his unregistered motorbike which were retrieved by police.

He has since reportedly been on the radar of police until his arrest on Wednesday, upon intelligence gathered by the police.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, spokeswoman of the Tema Regional Police Command, in a statement issued Saturday and copied DGN online revealed that Adamu and his gang specialise in the use of industrial cutters, grinders, heavy-duty hammers and equipment to break into Banks, Companies and Warehouses.

She said some members of Adamu’s gang are currently on trial at the Sunyani High Court after their arrest during a robbery activity.

Mentioning other members of Adams armed robbery gang who are wanted by the police in connection with the robbery in November, 2020 Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said Ali aka Dangote, Nsiah aka Nab, Efo aka Senior Man, Solani, Quarshie, Santiago and Adamu; a Taxi Driver in Tema.

Meanwhile, Musah Adamu has since been arraigned before the Tema Circuit Court and remanded into police custody to re-appear on May 17, 2021.

The general public is hereby called upon to volunteer and assist the police with any information that will lead to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the above named suspects who are now on the run.

