Hawa Koomson’s Campaign Manager Sues NPP Man

Kwadjo Anim, the campaign Manager for Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hawa Koomson has sued a member of the ruling NPP for posting a defamatory statement about him on the party’s WhatsApp platform.

The plaintiff in his statement of claim avers that the defendant, Theophilus Sullo without any provocation posted the defamatory message about him on the said platform which has injured his reputation.

He states that the defendant had claimed in the said statement that he (plaintiff) “has stolen a party Toyota Tundra and registered it in his name and given it to his daughter.”

He avers that the defamatory statement was made on the party’s main WhatsApp platform which has 225 participants.

Mr Anim avers that “since defendant published these words, members on the platform have been pointing accusing fingers at him (plaintiff) and have also disassociated themselves from him”.

He is therefore seeking an order of the court compelling the defendant to show cause why he should not be made to pay an amount of GHc50,000 as general damages for the defamatory words complained about.

He is also seeking an order restraining the defendant from uttering the statement complain about as well as an order compelling him to retract them and offer an unqualified apology through the same medium the defamatory statement was made and cost.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak