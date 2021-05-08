Neymar Jr extends PSG Contract

Brazilian International, Neymar JR, has extended his contract giants, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to 2025.

He announced his renewed contract with PSG in a post sighted by DGN Online on his verified Facebook page.

Writing in French, Neymar JR described his new deal with PSG as a continuation of history.

https://www.facebook.com/100050295107499/posts/307095897643578/?sfnsn=mo

PSG first signed Neymar from Barcelona in August 2017, at a world record fee of

€ 222 million (£200m).

He was earning €45 million (£40.7m) a year – 865,000 euros (£782,000) a week – before tax from the initial five-year deal, a total outlay of £400m.

By Melvin Tarlue