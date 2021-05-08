Neymar Jr extends PSG Contract

Brazilian International, Neymar JR, has extended his contract giants, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to 2025.
He announced his renewed contract with PSG in a post sighted by DGN Online on his verified Facebook page.
Writing in French, Neymar JR described his new deal with PSG as a continuation of history.
https://www.facebook.com/100050295107499/posts/307095897643578/?sfnsn=mo
PSG first signed Neymar from Barcelona in August 2017, at a world record fee of
€ 222 million (£200m).
He was earning €45 million (£40.7m) a year – 865,000 euros (£782,000) a week – before tax from the initial five-year deal, a total outlay of £400m.
By Melvin Tarlue