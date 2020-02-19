Ursula Files Nomination on Vals Day

Ursula presenting her nomination form to the election committee

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Ekuful, has successfully filed her nomination form to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries once again, as she seeks to retain the constituency seat for a consecutive third term.

The incumbent MP who was clad in a red and white outfit to celebrate Valentine’s Day led a late afternoon float along some principal streets in the constituency before arriving at the party’s office at Dansoman Exhibition to submit her form to the Constituency Parliamentary Elections Committee (CPEC).

She was accompanied by some party supporters, executives and entertainers who converged on the party office for a mini rally that was climaxed with the sharing of chocolate products to those present.

In her address, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful urged party members to throw their weight behind her as she executes her plans for the constituency.

She said the constituency had so far benefitted from numerous initiatives such as small loans, work and pay taxis arrangements, skills acquisition for the youth and road construction projects.

“We have had our fair share of good governance, development and ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ under the good leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo. Our children today have brand new Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory,” she said.

The Constituency Chairman, Bright Yaw Osei Puni, who is also a member of the CPEC, said the MP was likely to go unopposed as the committee would issue a statement to confirm her nomination after the February 20 deadline set for the filing of nomination.

“She has no contender as we are yet to receive any document from anyone who intends to challenge her for the good works she has championed,” he said.

A delegation led by a former contender of Owusu-Ekuful in the 2016 primaries, Roni Nicole, was at the NPP constituency office on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 to pick the nomination form.

The party election had been slated for April 25, 2020 as nomination for its upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries were opened on January 20, 2020, with the filing of nomination expected to end on February 20, 2020.

By Issah Mohammed