Ursula Inspects Western Link Road Projects

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has inspected ongoing works on the Western Link road project.

The Western Link road is an alternative route to the main Dansoman Highway, which goes through the St. Bernadette School area to Dansoman Last Stop.

The project is part of the many road works which began in the Ablekuma West Constituency in 2018.

Already, about 45 kilometers of asphalt roads have been constructed in the Constituency linking the major routes in the Dansoman estates and the Shiabu beach with durable roads.

On completion, the Western Link road will be another strategic addition to the roads executed in the Constituency over the last four years.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful also took the opportunity to engage with constituents who live and work along the Western Link route.

The people were elated that the project was going to be completed and appealed to the MP to keep the contractor on his toes to ensure speedy completion of the work.

– BY Daniel Bampoe