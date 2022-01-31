Free SHS To Cover 139 TVET Schools – Education Minister Hints

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has hinted that it is part of a broad-based plan by the government to make education and training accessible to all Ghanaians.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government has extended the Free Senior High School education programme to cover some 139 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in the country.

Dr Osei Adutwum who made this known at the Meet The Press encounter on Sunday explained that the move is part of a broad-based plan by the government to make education and training accessible to Ghanaians.

He said “Based on the direction of the President, 139 TVET schools have been moved to the Ministry of Education and they are all going to enjoy the Free Senior High School education policy”.

“Any student that goes to any of the 139 T-VET schools will not have to pay any fees as a result,” the minister said.

The Minister who is also MP for Bosomtwe added that the TVET Council has been established by his ministry to oversee TVET and skills training policy implementation.

He said Regional Directorates will soon be established having appointed the director-general and a deputy already.

In addition, the minister disclosed that 37 buses and other vehicles have been procured for distribution to the TVET schools as part of efforts to equip them to function.

– BY Daniel Bampoe