Ursula Owusu Thanks Constituents For Victory

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has thanked her constituents for helping her to ‘win’ the parliamentary race in the Ablekuma West Constituency.

She took to her official Facebook page on Monday night, December 7, 2020, to announce her victory, acknowledging God for answered prayers.

“Dear Lord, I prayed and you answered. Thank you Ablekuma West for this victory. I am grateful,” she wrote on Facebook.

DGN Online has not received official results from the Ablekuma West Constituency to confirm whether indeed the sitting MP who doubles as Minister of Communications is the winner of the race.

By DGN Online