Woman Grabbed With Two Voter ID Cards

Officials of ACP Estate Gate 2 polling stations have apprehended and handed over a 36 year old woman for having in her possession two voter identity cards.

The suspect identified as Larteh Eunice is currently in the custody of the Amasaman Divisional Police Command awaiting prosecution.

DSP Efia Tenge , Acra Regional Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the arrest said around 12:10pm, yesterday, suspect Lartey reported at Acp estate gate polling station to cast her vote.

She said the presiding officer at the centre named Karen Owusu identified her as having been captured by the multiple voter register list

” She was handed over to the police who escorted her to her house and recovered the second card number 4256053933.”

She confirmed that when the suspect was taken to her house for a search to be conducted, the police discovered the two voter identity numbers with details including Name – Lartey Eunice , Polling Station code C120602, Date of birth 1984/10/20 dated 2020/07/02 and 4256053933 ,Name-Lartey Eunice Ayivi, Polling Station Code C040903 ,Date of birth 1982/10/20 dated 2020/08/05 .

“Suspect Lartey Eunice has been detained and exhibits retained for investigation.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey