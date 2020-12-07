Two Electoral Officers Grabbed For Electoral Malpractice

Two electoral officers have been arrested by the central regional Police for electoral malpractice.

The two have been identified as Charles Nkrumah 45 years, a verification officer at Empiro Polling station and Prince Acquah 34 years, a Ballot issuer at Asebu Evening Market Poling station.

The duo were said to have failed to electronically verify voters and issuing double ballot papers to voters.

The central regional Police PRO DSP Irene Oppong around 12:30 this afternoon, Mrs. Gloria Boatemaa Asante , the District Electoral Officer for Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) reported to Abura Dunkwa Police that the two were engaged in Electoral Malpractice.

” the Electoral Officer said her preliminary investigations after her attention was drawn to their conduct revealed that the officers have respectively failed to electronically verify some voters and issued more than one ballot sheet to a voter.”

She added that Suspects are in their custody assisting in investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey