Alleged Stuffed Ballots In Asawase Fake – EC

The Electoral Commission has stated that the alleged stuffed ballots in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region are fake.

NDC MP for Asawase, Muntaka, has reportedly made the allegations of stuffed ballots in the constituency.

But the EC in a statement said working closely with the Security Services thoroughly, it investigated the incident and identified that a voter unscrupulously and unsuccessfully attempted to put in fake ballots into a parliamentary ballot box.

It said the fake ballots were identified based on certain discrepancies.

The statement indicated that “the serial numbers in the fake ballots did not tally with the counter foils in the original ballot paper booklet.”

It added that the fake ballots were much lighter in texture than the Commission’s original ballot papers.

