Nana Leading Mahama In Presidential Race

President Nana Akufo-Addo is in a convincing lead so far.

With 60.41 percent of valid votes reporting so far, the President is leading former President John Mahama.

The President has garnered at least 4,252,275 of valid votes casted so far, representing 54.15%.

Former President Mahama has polled 3,501,921 of valid votes so far, representing 44.60%.

Over 17 million Ghanaians voted on Monday, December 7, 2020.

There were about 38,622 polling stations across the 16 regions of Ghana.

Aside President Akufo-Addo and Mr Mahama, there were 10 other presidential candidates, including one independent candidate.

In 2016, Mr Akufo-Addo defeated Mr Mahama by 53.8 percent to 44.4 percent.

The President is projected to win in a landslide manner this year.

By Melvin Tarlue