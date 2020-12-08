Tangoba Conceded Defeat Honourably, As She “Dances” Into The Future

Tangoba Abayage

The Upper East Regional Minister and New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Navrongo Central, Tangoba Abayage conceded defeat even before the Electoral Commission’s official declaration.

Tangoba Abayage contested the NPP primaries and defeated the then Member of Parliament Joseph Adda and represented the New Patriotic Party to contest against Sampson Tangombu Chiragia of the National Democratic Congress.

The Upper East Regional Minister wrote on her Facebook page: “Unfortunately, I lost to the men! But I raise my chest boldly out! Never has there been this fight in Navrongo before.

Navrongo wins at the end of it all. No dusting of body; just polishing of shoes and dancing off into the future!”

Many did not see this coming, especially when Tangoba Abayage had enjoyed so much public support and had become an inspiration for many young women and the elderly women as well.

She has confirmed that indeed she wrote on her facebook wall and has since not said much aside from what she wrote on her Facebook page.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga