Nii Lante Vanderpuye Arrested, Gunshots At Ablekuma North

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament

for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has been arrested by the police.

He is said to have been picked up from his hotel in the constituency.

Reports picked up by DGN Online indicate that he was arrested along with other individuals.

That was after police had warned him from speaking to the media on a shooting incident apparently linked to the parliamentary race in the Constituency.

Meanwhile, there has been an alleged shooting incident at Ablekuma North Constituency.

One victim, believed to be a brother of an executive of the NPP is said to have been rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

The military are reported to have fired the gunshots, with one of the victims sustaining a injury on his thigh.

By Melvin Tarlue