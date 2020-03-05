Ursula Supports Ghana’s WIPO Candidate

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (first from right) with Anna Bossman and Dr. Edward Kwakwa

The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, in her meeting with the French delegation in Paris, laid stress on the long-standing relationship between Ghana and France to hopefully serve as a basis for France supporting Ghana’s Candidate for the position of Director General of WIPO.

Besides, she spoke of the impact the late Kofi Annan, as an exemplary Ghanaian, had brought to the United Nations and the world at large, and expressed the hope that France would support Dr. Edward Kwakwa to bring the same to WIPO and its constituents as well.

Dr Kwakwa, who accompanied the Minister of Communications on the second leg of her mission to France as the President’s Special Envoy to lobby support for Ghana’s candidate, said during a meeting in Paris with the Deputy Director of the United Nations, International Organisations Human Rights and Francophony, Mr. Jean-Marc SÉRÉ-CHARLET, he would strengthen dialogue among member states with the aim of expanding the mandate of WIPO to promote and protect global intellectual.

The second leg of the Minister’s Special Envoy tour was made up of Ghana’s Ambassador to France, Anna Bossman, Dr. Edward Kwakwa and staff of the Foreign Ministry.