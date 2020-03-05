Tema West MP Opens ICT Lab At Temasco

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkrah, has handed over a fully furnished computer laboratory to Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO) as part of his support for education in his constituency.

The 30-seater computer laboratory functional with internet connectivity would aid over 2,000 students in their studies.

Prior to the MP’s intervention, the school had no computers and students had to be taken to nearby schools for practical ICT lessons.

The MP had also presented a total of 2, 500 core mathematics textbooks to the school to improve their understanding of mathematics.

At the inauguration of the facility, Mr. Ahenkorah, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade & Industry, said he is determined to promote education in the constituency.

“This educational support is to ensure every student own a copy of the mathematics textbook. If you’re a day student, please send it home and if you are boarder, please let it be by your side at your dormitory. Please make it a point to read a page every day. Secondly, ICT is a game changer day and henceforth I want every graduate from TEMASCO to have knowledge in ICT,” he said.

The Assistant Headmaster of TEMASCO in charge of Administration, Lawrence Dankyi, expressed gratitude to the MP for his continued support and said the donation would boost students’ concentration in class and enhance teachers’ efficiency in the teaching of ICT.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema