Ursula Tours Rehabilitated Post Offices In Central Region

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful has urged the Ghana Post to maximize the use of existing infrastructure to position the company as the front runner in the industry.

The legislature made this call on her visit to some rehabilitated post offices in the Central Region.

The E-transform project under the MoCD financed by the World Bank is rehabilitating 25 selected Post offices to provide e-Services.

Under the project, 50 Post Offices will be equipped with IT and office equipment for an efficient and effective discharge of duties.

Mrs. Ekuful interacting with Managers and staff of the Ghana Post at the Adisadel Branch tasked them to brainstorm in-house and leverage their brand as the unique selling proposition and capture the evolving market.

The Minister visited the Senya Breku, Swedru, UCC, and the Adisadel offices of the Ghana Post

E-Service is the new strategic direction of Ghana Post aimed at turning the post office into a one-stop shop for government services at the community level.

Some of the e-services products include the sale of forms, results checkers, online applications, requests for transcripts and business services.