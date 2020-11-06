US Election: Biden Demands Calm

Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has asked Americans to remain calm as the remaining ballots for the 2020 US Presidential election are counted.

In an address after attending a covid-19 briefing, Mr Biden, who is leading with 253 electoral votes, told Americans to “stay calm”, expressing profound confidence in the electoral system.

In sharp contrast, Mr. Biden’s main contender, President Trump, has been tweeting, alleging electoral fraud.

According to Mr Biden,

“Democracy is sometimes messy.”

The former vice president was quick to add that “the process is working”.

“In America the vote is sacred,” Mr Biden explained.

He insisted that each vote must be counted.

“It is how people in this country express their will”, he said of the need to get each voted counted, intimating that he and his running mate, Kamala Harris “have no doubt” that when the counting is done they “will be declared the winners”.

President Trump has a narrow path to returning power. His best bet is winning Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and flipping either Nevada or Arizona.

The odds of getting to the White House appear to favor Mr Biden the more.

By Melvin Tarlue