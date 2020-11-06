US Election: Biden Overtakes Trump In Georgia

Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has overtaken his Republican counterpart and incumbent President Donald Trump in the presidential race in Georgia.

Mr Biden as at the time of filing this report, was ahead of Trump in Georgia by 917 votes.

Mr Trump had been leading in Georgia since election day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

But Trump’s lead kept shrinking until Friday morning, November 6, 2020, when Biden overtook him.

Both candidates are on 49.4 percent but it is Biden who leads with few votes. Biden has a total of 2,449,371 votes in Georgia while Trump has 2,448,454.

Georgia has 16 Electoral college votes. Biden already has 253 Electoral College votes while Trump has 214.

Mr Trump needs to win Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and flip either Arizona or Nevada to remain in the White House.

A victory for Biden in Georgia will stop Mr Trump from reaching 270 electoral college votes.

By Melvin Tarlue