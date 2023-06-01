US Envoy Inaugurates Rehabilitated UE House Of Chiefs

Amb Palmer with Vice President Bawumia, Chieftaincy Minister, President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs and others

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, visited Bolgatanga and the Upper East Region this week. The Ambassador joined Vice President Bawumia, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, and the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng to inaugurate the rehabilitated Upper East Regional House of Chiefs office in Bolgatanga.

At the inauguration ceremony, Ambassador Palmer said, “The US Government stands together with local partners in the Upper East to advance their goals of promoting peace, improving livelihoods, and increasing community well-being for more cohesive and resilient communities.”

The renovation of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs office was financed by the United States Government. The newly renovated building provides a conducive and inclusive space for meetings, work, and training for chiefs, queen mothers, and technical staff.

The US Agency for International Development provided more than $140,000 of support to rehabilitate the Upper East House of Chiefs building, which forms part of the commitment to promoting community cohesion and peace and stability in Ghana.

As part of her two-day trip, Ambassador Palmer also met with women traditional leaders, US Embassy grantees and partners, alumni of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, and other US Government exchange programmes.