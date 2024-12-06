US, Local Communities Commission 2 Boreholes In Saboba

One of the boreholes commissioned in Saboba

The United States government, in partnership with the Center for Democratic Development-Ghana, has commissioned two boreholes in Saboba in the Northern region.

The boreholes will provide residents with potable water and are part of a larger initiative to respond to community needs and reduce key conflict flashpoints.

This year, the U.S. government has funded five water access points in Bawku West within the Upper East region under the Ambassador’s Resilience Fund in partnership with Youth Empowerment for Life-Ghana.

The U.S. government, worked closely to identify communities in need and determine the most effective projects to support their development.

The partnership ensured maximum flexibility in implementation, allowing the US government to adapt to the unique needs of each community and respond effectively to changing circumstances and local priorities.

US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer stated, “Through the Ambassador’s Resilience Fund, we are focusing on social inclusion and service delivery for both Fulbe and non-Fulbe ethnic groups in northern Ghana and providing access to safe drinking water.

Access to safe drinking water helps prevent waterborne diseases, supports both agricultural and livestock cultivation, and removes a flashpoint for conflict between communities.”

Established in 2022, the Ambassador’s Resilience Fund is a flexible mechanism that funds small-scale projects identified by communities that build community resilience to violent extremism and insecurity in Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo.

It aims to strengthen the ability of communities to address cross-border security threats by reinforcing social cohesion, enhancing community engagement, and mitigating economic, environmental, and other vulnerabilities.

The fund complements ongoing US government efforts outlined in its US Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability to prevent violence, advance stability in areas prone to conflict, and promote peaceful and resilient nations.

FROM Eric Kombat