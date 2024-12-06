Stratcomm Africa Holds Women S.H.A.R.E. Anniversary Edition

Participants in a group photo

As part of its 30th-anniversary celebration, Strategic Communication Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier total communication agency, hosted a special anniversary edition of its initiative, Women Soaring Higher Achieving Real Excellence (S.H.A.R.E), on Friday, 15th November 2024, at the Stratcomm Africa office at Asylum Down in Accra.

The event, themed “Tales of Resilience – Sharing Our Story, Amplifying Your Story, Inspiring Other Stories,” provided an inspiring platform for women to reflect on their entrepreneurial journeys, share transformative stories, and collectively empower one another.

This edition brought together accomplished women entrepreneurs and business leaders to share their journeys of resilience, inspiring participants to embrace their unique paths and contribute meaningfully to their communities. It featured an engaging panel discussion which featured Ms. Esther A.N Cobbah, Founder and CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Ms. Audrey Selormey, Founder and CEO of Buka Restaurant, and Ms. Linda Yaa Ampah, Founder and CEO of Cadling Fashions & KAD Manufacturing. Ms. Nyame-Nhyiraba Awura Abena Agyeman, Founder and CEO of Wear Ghana Ltd, who herself has been impacted by the Women S.H.A.R.E initiative over the years, moderated the session.

Ms. Audrey Selormey, sharing her 21-year entrepreneurial journey, stressed the importance of value creation over profit pursuit: “Don’t wake up focusing on money. I would rather focus on creating value.” She also emphasized the need to adapt to the changing environment while maintaining core values and principles. “Times have changed, but let the core values stay strong.”

With 34 years of running an enterprise, Ms. Linda Yaa Ampah shared her perspective on resilience and social impact, particularly in empowering young women: “If you enter with passion, no matter the setbacks, somehow you reinvent and bounce back.” Her work includes providing skills training and safe housing for vulnerable young women, demonstrating the power of businesses to create positive social change.

Speaking about how Stratcomm Africa has survived for three decades, Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah said “I believe that one of the factors that has contributed to Stratcomm Africa’s survival and growth is our commitment to excellence and professional integrity. Our emphasis on working to create value for our stakeholders and glorify God our creator continues to earn us the strong reputation that has helped us to grow our business over the years.” “A good reputation drives business survival and profitability” she added.

Speakers shared experiences ranging from sometimes wanting to quit, shedding tears, reinventing the business, etc.

Reflecting on the impact of Women S.H.A.R.E., Ms. Agyeman, who moderated the session, shared how the initiative had influenced her personally and professionally. “Today, sitting as moderator reminds me of how much this platform has poured into me. Being part of Women S.H.A.R.E. over the years has been transformational,” she said.

Ms. Cobbah explained the vision of the Women S.H.A.R.E initiative, now in its ninth year: “S.H.A.R.E” was established to utilize communication principles to enable women to strengthen each other by sharing ideas, thoughts, and feelings in ordinary ways. I felt many women excel but struggle with challenges they keep to themselves. In a safe space for sharing experiences, women can support each other to overcome challenges confidently and grow in every aspect of their lives”.

The event was attended by women from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, professionals, students, and homemakers, who engaged in meaningful dialogue and built lasting connections.

The Women S.H.A.R.E. event is part of a series of social impact activities marking Stratcomm Africa’s 30th-anniversary celebration. Since its inception in 2015, Women S.H.A.R.E has evolved into a dynamic platform for women’s empowerment, fostering genuine connections and promoting excellence among women. This event, represents the second Women S.H.A.R.E session for 2024, following the successful International Women’s Day edition in March.