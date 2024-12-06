Bawumia Defends Credentials

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu, Bawumia yesterday gave Ghanaians a reason to vote for him tomorrow when the nation heads to the polls to elect a new President and 276 Members of Parliament (MPs).

It was a day full of activities to round up his 2024 presidential campaign as Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Not even the gathering of the dark clouds, the threat of rain, and its accompanying drizzling could deter the mammoth crowd that had gathered at the Legon campus of the University of Ghan from listening to the party gurus.

They defied the long hours of wait from 1 pm, slight showers, and technical glitches till the end of the day, around 8:15 pm when the party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr. Bawumia spoke.

Dr Bawumia laid out his bold vision to harness private sector power and deliver instant results when given the opportunity as Ghana’s next leader.

In an extempore speech, Dr. Bawumia declared his readiness to lead from day one if elected President.

Dr. Bawumia who is leading the NPP into tomorrow’s crucial elections made a clarion call to the electorate to allow him to transform Ghana and continue the solid foundation laid by President Akufo-Addo.

He entreated prospective voters to entrust the nation in the hands of a presidential candidate with innovative ideas and integrity to protect the gains made so far and propel Ghana into the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Addressing enthusiastic NPP supporters during the party’s final rally dubbed: “Possibilities Victory Rally”, Dr Bawumia said his government would unleash the forces of the private sector to transform the country.

“I will work hard to selflessly protect our natural resources, improve the Free SHS policy, teacher and nursing trainees’ allowances, care for the needy and welfare of the Zongo communities,” Dr. Bawumia emphasised.

The NPP flagbearer highlighted some of the innovative policies and programmes implemented by the ruling NPP government.

He mentioned some of the innovative policies including the medical drone delivery system, mobile money interoperability payment system, digital property address system, National Identification System (Ghana Card), paperless ports, Credit Scoring System, and free dialysis and childhood cancer treatments under NHIS.

On infrastructure projects implemented, Vice President Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo’s government had constructed more roads, interchanges, and railway lines than President John Mahama’s government.

The government, he said, had expended some ₵ 6 billion on Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) alone.

On the Planting for Food and Jobs, he said, the policy had ensured food security in the country, with Ghana being ranked the third in Africa in terms of nations with food security.

He, therefore, could not but ask rhetorically “So, on what basis does former President Mahama want to come back? whilst noting with emphasis that “even the macroeconomic indicators which we have had difficulties, if we compare our records, we have done better than the NDC government…”

Apart from that, he said “When I called for a debate with John Mahama, he ran away… I speak with facts and data.”

Touching on some of the policies his government would implement if given the mandate on December 7, the NPP flagbearer said, he would shift from using crude oil to solar energy for producing electricity, expand the use of electric vehicles in the public transport sector to reduce the cost of transport by 50 percent, introduce flat tax rate and tax amnesty in 2025.

Dr. Bawumia said he would also cede three percent of the government’s expenditure to the private sector, which translates to GHc30 billion annually, to enable the private sector to embark on various projects in the housing and other sectors to fast-track the progress of the nation.

The NPP Flagbearer expressed optimism that the NPP would win both the presidential elections and parliamentary majority on the December 7 polls and urged Ghanaians to have confidence in the NPP.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his address, said the NPP had the best candidate in the 2024 election race and urged the electorate to vote for Vice President Bawumia.

He said Dr Bawumia had been groomed over the past eight years and was well prepared to take the mantle of leadership from him.

Bawumia, who currently serves as Vice President, told supporters he does not need a honeymoon period and will get straight to work to deliver on his ambitious vision for Ghana contrary to his opponent, former President Mahama who is thinking of a honeymoon.

“I don’t need a honeymoon; I know what I want to do from day one in the presidency,” Bawumia said to rapturous applause and cheers from the crowd.

He therefore asked Ghanaians to as it were “give me the chance to transform this nation.”

Positioning himself as a man of action, Bawumia outlined a roadmap for economic transformation, pledging to harness the power of the private sector to drive investment and growth.

“I have my vision. I have my ideas,” he continued. “I’m going to build on our (NPP) splendid record and transform Ghana and propel Ghana and unleash the forces of the private sector in Ghana to bring in the investment to transform this country.”

Bawumia’s speech was a clarion call to Ghanaians to entrust him with the mandate to deliver on his “transformational agenda” and “bold solutions” for the nation.

This bold proclamation comes as the NPP seeks to retain power in today’s crucial presidential and Parliamentary election, with Bawumia’s economic credentials and readiness to govern as key selling points.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent