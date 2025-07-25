US$2.14b Added To Int’l Reserves- Ato Forson

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has disclosed that the government added US$2.14 billion to the country’s Gross International Reserves.

Delivering the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament, he said Ghana’s Gross International Reserves also reached US$11.12 billion by June 2025, covering 4.8 months of imports, up from US$8.98 billion in December 2024.

He said, “Mr. Speaker, in just 6 months, even before the IMF and World Bank disbursements, in fact without external borrowing, we have added US$2.14 billion to the country’s Gross International Reserves”.

According to him, trade surplus also increased from US$1.37 billion in June 2024 to US$5.57 billion in June 2025, representing 306.6% increase driven by strong exports, particularly in gold and cocoa, and controlled imports.

“The current account surplus improved significantly to a provisional value of US$3.44 billion by June 2025, from US$283.11 million in June 2024.

Provisional net capital and financial inflows reached US$937.58 million in June 2025, indicating renewed investor confidence,” he added.

“Credit to the private sector increased by about 31.3% in June 2025. Reserve money growth moderated, and growth remained consistent, supported by increased deposit mobilisation and improved net foreign assets,” he noted.

Dr. Forson further stated that Net Domestic Assets growth slowed, while Net Foreign Assets surged, indicating a shift in liquidity drivers towards external inflows.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah