Bonmati’s Extra-Time Magic Fires Spain Into Euro 2025 Final Against England

Aitana Bonmati delivered another moment of brilliance to send Spain into their first-ever European Championship final, scoring a stunning extra-time winner to seal a 1-0 victory over Germany and set up a blockbuster showdown with England.

With the semi-final deadlocked after 90 minutes, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner showed her class in the 113th minute, spinning past her marker before slotting a low shot beyond Ann-Katrin Berger.

Germany mounted a late surge, but Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll pulled off two crucial saves — including a diving stop to deny Lea Schuller — to preserve the lead and secure La Roja’s historic progression.

The triumph means Spain will face Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses in a highly anticipated final, a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, where Spain claimed a 1-0 victory courtesy of Olga Carmona’s first-half strike.

Despite dominating possession, Spain were frustrated for long stretches by Germany’s resilient defence, with Berger and the woodwork denying them in regular time. Germany, meanwhile, had chances of their own, with Klara Buhl and Giovanna Hoffmann coming close in the first half and Buhl nearly snatching victory late on with a deflected effort that Coll expertly tipped away before thwarting Carlotta Wamser’s follow-up.

Ultimately, it was Bonmati — twice crowned the world’s best player — who decided the contest, her moment of magic sending Spain one step closer to a historic continental crown.