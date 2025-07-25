GFA, Premier League Clubs Set Stage For 2025/26 Season

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) met with executives of all 18 Premier League clubs on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, to review the just-ended 2024/25 season and map out strategies for the upcoming campaign, which kicks off on September 12.

The meeting, led by GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, provided a platform for clubs and league administrators to reflect on the past season’s successes and challenges while proposing measures to improve the league’s competitiveness and commercial appeal.

Discussions spanned a wide range of issues, including officiating standards, matchday protocols, club licensing, regulatory compliance, television rights, marketing, and the use of systems like FIFA Connect and the Competitions Management System (CMS).

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku expressed gratitude to the clubs for delivering a thrilling 2024/25 season, particularly the intensity and drama in the league’s closing weeks. He congratulated Bibiani Gold Stars on their maiden league title and offered encouragement to relegated clubs, urging them to regroup and work towards promotion.

“We are here to reflect on what we achieved collectively last season and, more importantly, to identify what we can do better moving forward,” Simeon-Okraku said. He also called on clubs to uphold the integrity of the league and use proper channels to address grievances to protect the Premier League’s image.

The GFA President highlighted new regulations for the 2025/26 season, including updated medical standards, a revised Premier League regulation, academy guidelines, and a standardized player contract — all aimed at improving professionalism and governance.

He also unveiled a revamped television model designed to enhance fan experience with more engaging content, alongside the “Power to the Youth” policy, which seeks to develop grassroots talent nationwide.

BY Wletsu Ransford