Payroll Audit Uncovers Over 14,000 ‘Ghost’ Names – Finance Minister

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

A nationwide payroll audit across all 16 regions by the Audit Service has been able to identify over 14,000 ‘ghost’ workers.

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson who made this known during the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament said it also identified 53,311 separated staff who are either on retirement, leave without pay resigned, or deceased and those whose appointment have been terminated, and yet remain on the government’s payroll.

He said the Audit Service expects to recovery GH¢150.4 million of unearned salaries from the separated staff over the 2023 and 2024 period, enforce the monthly payroll validation process and strictly apply sanctions to all who validate ‘ghosts’ for payment of salaries.

“Let me use this opportunity to strongly caution those who validate ‘ghosts’ across the public service that they will be personally liable for the loss of public funds. The Ministry of Finance will continue to monitor the payroll and put in place measures to prevent ‘ghost names’ on our payroll,” he said.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah