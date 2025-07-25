Liverpool Seal £69m Deal For Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool have bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth up to £79 million. The 23-year-old has passed his medical, agreed personal terms, and is expected to join the Reds’ pre-season tour of Asia later this week, pending international clearance.

The agreement sees Liverpool pay an initial £69 million, with a further £10 million in performance-related add-ons. Ekitike’s arrival takes Liverpool’s summer spending beyond £250 million, following the record-breaking £116 million capture of Florian Wirtz and the combined £70 million additions of defenders Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Ekitike, who was also the subject of a £70 million bid from Newcastle earlier this month, arrives after a standout season in Germany. The forward netted 15 goals and provided eight assists across 31 starts, helping Frankfurt secure a third-place Bundesliga finish. Only five players scored more goals in the league last season, while Ekitike topped the charts for shots on goal with 117.

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche praised the striker’s development, saying:

“Hugo has developed tremendously in his one and a half years with us and has been a true asset to our team and the entire club both on and off the pitch. We are delighted that he can now take the next step – a step he has earned through his performances with us.”

Ekitike now becomes the latest piece in Liverpool’s ambitious summer rebuild, as the club look to mount a serious challenge for domestic and European honours under their refreshed squad.