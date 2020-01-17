Use Skills Training For Economic Empowerment – Rebecca Tells Graduates

First Lady Rebecca Akufo- Addo touring the exhibition stand after the graduation

First Lady Rebecca Akufo- Addo has urged graduates of the Rebecca Foundation’s Terema Women Empowerment initiative to use the skills acquired as a means to their economic empowerment.

“Today you have been armed with skills and starter packs to make a decent living. Please make good use of the knowledge and skills you have received to improve your lives,” she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was speaking at the Rebecca Foundation/ National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) Soap Making graduation ceremony for 45 women in Teshie community.

She congratulated the graduating class, indicating that the skills and knowledge acquired during the training programme is vested in activities that impact positively on the growth of society.

She added that the programme is designed to help them establish or expand their businesses.

“This programme has given you a start, but life is about growing. I hope all of us here can use today as a starting point and move to bigger things,” she said.

She also advised them to stay strong and committed despite life challenges to enable them do bigger things.

“Nothing good is easy, so just believe in yourselves, because I believe in you”.

Mrs. Akufo- Addo also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the NBSSI for reducing unemployment and contributing to Ghana’s economic growth.

Executive Director of NBSSI, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, said the women within the training period of one week were able to learn how to make 10 different soaps.

She said the women have been put into groups and will be given start-up kits and technical support to enable them start their own businesses.

Yvonne Lartey, a beneficiary of the programme expressed her gratitude to the First Lady for not leaving those who cannot further their education out of her social intervention programmes.

“I could not continue my education after SHS but now I have something I can do on my own to get money,” she said.

The Rebecca Foundation under its women empowerment Terema initiative has since 2017 provided skills training and business assistance to hundreds of women across the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri