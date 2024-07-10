UTV’s Abigail Ashley Grateful To Fans

Abigail Ashley, a well-known radio and television personality and host of UTV‘s My Health, My Life, celebrated her birthday in style at home and on air.

During her programme on Okay FM, she expressed gratitude to God for saving her life after more than ten years of surviving kidney failure.

Many celebrities, including radio hosts and listeners, family members and friends who called into the show to wish Abigail a happy birthday, joined her in the celebration.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, she said, “I want to thank God for adding another year to my age, and it is a very significant milestone in my life.”

“I want to also thank the media for always being there for me and for helping to spread the word about my shows. I’m grateful for their assistance,” she said.

She said her fans and viewers should be appreciated for their support if she had made progress in the radio and television arenas.

In addition, she thanked television viewers and radio listeners for their display of love on July 7, her birthday.

She thanked Dr. Osei Kwame (Despite), Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Dr. Fadda Dickson, all of the Despite and Special Group of Companies, for supporting her activities.

Abigail Ashley was recently honoured with two awards at the Golden Age Business and Creative Arts Awards (GABCAA) 2024, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

She took home awards for Radio Personality and Health Media Personality of the Year.

Acknowledged with several national and international honours, Abigail Ashley is the host of Mo Ho Y3 on Okay FM.

She is also a health advocate and the project leader and founder of Behind My Smiles Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on kidney health education.