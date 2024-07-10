TOUGHA Ends Nationwide Tour

A scene during their trip to one of the tourist attractions

The Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) concluded its nationwide tour with a grand finale in the Greater Accra Region from July 1-3.

The three-day tour marked the culmination of TOUGHA’s extensive exploration of Ghana’s diverse regions, showcasing the beauty and potential of the country’s capital region.

From Krokrobite to Dodowa, Ada and Prampram, the tour highlighted some of the most captivating sites and attractions in Greater Accra.

It kicked off with visits to several hospitality establishments in the Krokrobite area.

TOUGHA president, Alisa Osei-Asamoah, noted that these visits are crucial for them to understand the current state of the hospitality industry and to make informed recommendations for improvements.

The group visited the Shai Hills Resource Reserve, where they observed diverse wildlife and toured the Museum of Nature and Cultural Heritage.

The day concluded with a visit to the Chenku Waterfall in Dodowa, offering a lush and idyllic environment for relaxation and exploration.

“Chenku Waterfall is one of those hidden treasures that we believe can attract a significant number of tourists with the right promotion and infrastructure,” Mrs. Osei-Asamoah said.

The second day was filled with exciting activities, beginning with a delightful cruise on the Volta River to Ada Island Zoo (Crocodile Island), where the tour operators observed local wildlife.

The Volta River cruise and the Ada Island Zoo provide a perfect combination of natural beauty and wildlife, which is a major draw for eco-tourism enthusiasts.

The journey continued to Konkpo Panya (Big Ada), renowned for its clam mining and processing activities and vibrant marketplace. A stop at Alorkpem Island provided first-hand insights into the islanders’ mat weaving craftsmanship.

The TOUGHA President said, “Witnessing the craftsmanship of the islanders at Alorkpem was truly inspiring. Their dedication to preserving traditional skills is commendable.”

The Nkyinkyim Museum offered a poignant tour with its sculpted heads of enslaved Africans, bold murals of Pan-African movement figures, and other symbolic art pieces.

According to her, “The Nkyinkyim Museum is a powerful reminder of our history and the resilience of our people. It is an essential stop for anyone interested in understanding our cultural heritage.”

The final day of the tour featured a visit to the African Ancestral Wall in Prampram. The wall, adorned with murals of Pan-African and Black Emancipation Champions, served as a fitting end to the nationwide tour.

The African Ancestral Wall is a profound tribute to the heroes of the Pan-African and Black Emancipation movements.

Mrs. Alisa Osei-Asamoah expressed gratitude to all who participated and supported the initiative.

“On behalf of TOUGHA, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been part of this journey. Our sponsors, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and most importantly, our enthusiastic TOUGHA executives and members, have shown immense commitment. Their participation has been pivotal in making our domestic tourism promotion agenda extremely fruitful.”