VAR Coming To GPL Soon –Kurt

Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kurt Okraku, has promised to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He pointed out that the implementation of the video technology will enhance refereeing in the domestic leagues.

VAR is widely used predominantly in over 100 developed countries and high-revenue competitions.

But, in 2023, FIFA President Gianni Infantino mentioned the possibility of a more affordable version tailored for developing countries like Ghana, and Okraku seems committed to this approach.

The GFA chief mentioned the association’s determination to introduce VAR in the Ghana Premier League to address doubts and inconsistencies in officiating.

He said during the meet-the-press session on Friday, “We are going to introduce VAR into our football. Whatever we will do to introduce VAR into football, we will, as part of our overall strategy for improving refereeing starting from our GPL, we will. It’s coming.”

Ghana first utilised VAR during the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium, where a penalty decision was reversed with the help of VAR.

Last season, VAR was used in the CAF Confederation Cup in Kumasi for Dreams FC’s knockout matches.

