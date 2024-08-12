GhanaFest Europe 2024 To Be Launched in Amsterdam Sept. 1

GhanaFest Europe 2024

GhanaFest Europe Trade & Cultural Fair, an international trade and cultural exhibition which aims to promote investment in ICT, promote Agro-processing technologies, real estate, food processing and packaging, cocoa processing, horticulture and the health sectors is scheduled to be held in Amsterdam come November 2024.

The 3-day event being organized by RAM Media Concepts under the auspices of the ministry of foreign affairs & regional integration, Ghana Embassy in the Netherlands (The Hague), Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Ghana Netherlands Chamber of Culture and Commerce, Ministry of Trade and Industry ministry of tourism, arts and culture amongst other partner organizations in both Ghana and Europe seeks to promote bilateral trade in tourism, trade promotion and foreign direct investments into the Ghanaian economy.

RAM Media Concepts an international event management consultancy is optimistic of bringing Ghanaian businesses, especially small to media scale businesses, SMEs etc to a common platform in a b2b match making session with their European counterparts to interact, network, trade and share knowledge amongst themselves.

GhanaFest Europe Trade and Cultural Exhibition will also witness massive showcase of cultural extravaganza during the 3-day event.

A durbar of Ghanaian chiefs, traditional/folklore music performances, exhibition of African traditional and contemporary products and the opportunity to network with foreign businesses for possible partnerships.

Chief Executive Officer of RAM Media Concepts, Augustine Mark told newsmen that all is set for the official launching of the event in the Netherlands. According to him, the launching ceremony has been scheduled for 1st September 2024 at the Holiday Inn Amsterdam Arena, Bijlmer, Netherlands.

Dubbed GhanaFest Europe Trade and Cultural Fair, the 3 day event is expected to attract over 100 exhibitors, 7000 attendees from both Ghanaian and European businesses.

Mr Augustine Mark said the fair will not only be an opportunity for Ghanaian businesses to scale up their products and services but will also expand their territories in their respective business or industrial sectors.

According to him companies and investors from other continents predominantly from the Caribbean, Europeans and Asians countries would be participating and attending the exhibition.

He said RAM Media concepts has partnered with several trade organizations in Europe to bring their registered members to the exhibition adding that this will give every Ghanaian exhibitor or attendee the opportunity to meet product manufacturers, trade representatives and multiple business stakeholders on an international platform.

He added that exhibitors would be given the opportunity to join a facility tour of some selected companies in the Netherlands.

He therefore urged Ghanaian businesses interesting in exploring business opportunities, expanding their territories and promoting their products and services across international boundaries to attend as a trade attendee or join as an exhibitor adding that slots have been opened for exhibitor and attendee registration.