Azumah Inspires Youth With ‘Zoom Zoom Clinics’

Azumah (L) with some winners of the quiz

Boxing great, Azumah Nelson, has ended the inaugural edition of his ‘Zoom Zoom Clinics’, a juvenile boxing and mentorship programme at the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) in Accra.

The last eight weeks have seen Azumah Nelson and his team engage with children and young adults aged 12-18 in Tamale, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

At the final stop in Accra, the boxing hall of famer shared anecdotes from his illustrious boxing career, urging students to stay disciplined and focused on their goals.

Participants included students and teachers from various senior high schools in Accra namely: Accra Girls Senior High School, West African Senior High School, and Labone Senior High School.

He said, “I feel very great to talk to children about how to be successful and share with them the principles you have to follow to be successful whether as a student or as a sportsman.”

Azumah Nelson emphasised seven principles for success: time management, honesty and respect, good preparation and discipline, avoiding drugs, hard work and determination, never giving up, and believing in God, saying, “If it’s time to learn, you must learn, if it’s time for sports, you must do so.

“Life is just like boxing, you will face a lot of knocks and setbacks but you have to be disciplined, keep trusting in God and work towards your goals.”

The event also featured a quiz on Nelson’s principles, with Nestor Kabutey, a second-year Science student, winning a GH¢3,000 cash prize. Other students also received cash prizes for their participation.

PRESEC’s Assistant Headmaster of Administration, Prince Sackey Agortey, expressed the school’s gratitude for hosting the session, noting that management was considering a similar initiative to inspire students.

GOIL and GTS Drilling, supported the event. Irene Boakye Dankwah of GOIL highlighted the importance of recognising Nelson’s influence, while Iddi Baah Kurey of GTS Drilling expressed hope that Nelson’s mentorship would inspire the next generation.

Samuel Aidoo, Executive Director of Wholesale & Investment Banking at GCB Bank, praised the initiative, emphasising the importance of investing in the youth.

