Uncle T FC Boss Gets SOS Honour

Uncle T United boss (R) receiving his prize from an SOS official

President of Uncle T United FC and Managing Director of TT Brothers, Isaac Tetteh, has received honour from the SOS Village, Ghana for consistently supporting the general needs of the orphanage for close to four decades.

The former Hearts of Oak board member was honoured at the 50th anniversary dinner and awards night held by SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana for their internal and external donors and sponsors who have supported the organisation since its inception.

The SOS Village is a social development organisation with a focus on child welfare, women and youth empowerment. It established its first enclave in Tema in 1974 and later expanded to Asiakwa, Kumasi and Tamale.

The citation accompanying Tetteh’s award described him as a prominent figure renowned for his philanthropic endeavours, unwavering commitment to social causes and dedication to uplifting the lives of others, particularly vulnerable children.

It stated that, “For over three decades, Uncle TT has been a donor and supporter of SOS Villages in Ghana, opening his heart and wallet to channel his unwavering commitment to giving into tangible countless lives.

His involvement with humanitarian organisations that thrive on the benevolence of others reflects his deep-seated belief in the power of community and collective action to effect positive change.

“For an incredible 22-year period (2002 to 2024) and counting, he has been a steadfast donor, benefactor, supporter and friend.

“Beyond his philanthropic endeavours, Tetteh is admired for his integrity, leadership and unwavering dedication to his principles. He is known not only for his financial support but also for his hands-on involvement in organising events and gatherings that bring joy and happiness to those he seeks to serve,” the citation further stated.

The Division One side boss thanked the SOS Village for the recognition and honour, and promised to continue to support them.

