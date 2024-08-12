West Coast Golf Rocks Celebrity Club

Alhaji Ahmed Padori

Professional golfers from different clubs throughout the country are gearing up for the next championship (Road to Damang) under the Professional Golfers Association (PGA).

After the last tournament staged at the Damang Golf Club in the Western Region, the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in the nation’s capital will be next championship venue.

The tournament will be the third flagship in the series of pre-qualifiers and will be played from August 21 to 23.

The golf championship, known as the West Coast (Road to Damang), serves as one of the competitions ahead of the main tournament which will be held in November. With the stake being high and coupled with a new tournament ground, players are training feverishly to be part of the contingent to Celebrity Golf Course – which has an intriguingly setting.

With some male players still yet to secure qualification for the main tournament, preparations at some club courses have taken various dimensions with the hope of making the cut by August 23.

Meanwhile, some lady golfers who are gradually warming up themselves into the professional game in the country are also in the mix to showcase their talent during the three-day competition at Sakumono.

Touching on the upcoming professional golf tournament from his UK base, Alhaji Ahmed Padori, who is the Director of Operations at the PGA, noted that preparations are being done behind the scenes to ensure the success of the competition.

He urged the various golfers to be adequately prepared for the competition since it will sharpen them for the main one in November. Alhaji Padori expressed the PGA’s appreciation to Goldfields for their massive support over the last ten years, which he believed has assisted in developing the interest of the sports in Ghana.

He also thanked the executives of Celebrity Golf Club for availing the PGA of their golf course and other facilities to use during the competition.

