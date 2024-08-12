Presby Church Honours Labour Minister

Ignatius Baffour Awuah

LABOUR AND Employment Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah who is also the Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West Constituency and six others from Odumase in the Sunyani West District of Bono Region have been honoured by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for their immense support to the church and the community in diverse ways.

For this reason, the Emmanuel Congregation of the Presby Church, Odumase District, yesterday organised a service in honour of the individuals and read citations acknowleding their various contributions to the church and the society.

The special service also marked five years of the resident pastor, Rev. Benjamin Ampofo’s work to uplift the image of the church and its continuous significant social responsibility to the Odumase community and beyond.

Other members duly honoured were Rev. Benjamin Appiah, the former District Pastor of the Emmanuel Congregation who is the current Presbyter and chairperson of Bono Region Presbytery; Osabarima Nana Kwabena Yeboah Ababio I – Kontrehene of Odumase No1_ Traditional Council; Nana Kwasi Asante; Ebenezer Bawuah Ahenkan, a philanthropist and financier to the church.

The rest are Madam Hannah Apprey, a retired midwife whose selfless service and dedication contributed significantly to the church and the health of the people.

Others were also acknowledged were ushers and cleaners who worked behind the scene.

Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who is also the Minister for Pensions, was presented with a citation and a certificate. Part of his citation read, “Your yearly harvest contribution and construction of borehole water facility demonstrate your commitment to our community.

Your numerous contributions have positively impacted our congregation and humanity at large. We appreciate your selflessness and honour your remarkable contributions to Emmanuel Congregation and the entire district.”

Madam Hannah Apprey was singled out for her dedicated service to the church and the community. “Your exemplary service to the church and community has left indelible mark.

As a devoted midwife and member, you brought hope and leadership to numerous lives. Your unwavering commitment to caring for others will always be remembered and celebrated, her citation read.

Rev. Benjamin Ampofo in a speech urged them to continue the good work and support the church.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Odumase