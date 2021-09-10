Veep Supports Asokore – Zongo Community With 1,100 Bags Of Cement

THE Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has donated 1,100 bags of cement and ₵21,000 to the Asokore Zongo community in the Effiduase – Asokore Constituency of the Ashanti Region to aid the construction of the ongoing Central mosque project.

The donation was made in fulfillment of the Vice President, a promise made some weeks ago when he honored the final funeral rites of Hajia Zeinabu Sallow’s late mother.

The presentation was done on behalf of the Vice President by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, and the Ashanti Regional Executives of the NPP.

The Zongo Chiefs who received the donation expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his kind gesture.

They also use the opportunity to pray for him and seek the blessings of Allah for the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe