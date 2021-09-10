UEW Student Dies While Celebrating Final Exam

A final year student of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has died while jubilating after his final exams.

The deceased, Abdul Majeed Sani, suffered severe injury to his spine after a filed backflip to celebrate the completion of his undergraduate programme on campus.

Sani was a known gymnast with the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports who has represented the school at competitions performing various complicated manoeuvres.

But on that Tuesday, the deceased and his colleagues were walking from the examination hall in jubilation when he attempted to execute a backflip.

Unfortunately, Abdul failed at the stunt and landed awkwardly on his neck.