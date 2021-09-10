Boy, 19 Jailed For Robbery

A 19-year-old suspect burst into tears after he was found guilty of robbery and sentenced to 21 years imprisonment by the Cape Coast Circuit Court in the Central Region, Presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur.

The convict, Emmanuel Addae popularly known as Kofi Yesu, could not hold his tears after his sentencing.

He had several times terrorized the lives of the people of Assin Fosu until he was arrested in May 2021 and arraigned in court for robbing a female victim and inflicting cutlass wounds on her face.

On May 21, the convict robbed a 21-year-old woman, Irene Agyapong.

He slashed her face, nose, and upper lips with a machete.

The victim had some of her teeth removed following the incident.

He then made away with her belongings which included mobile phones, money, etc.

The incident happened around 7 pm after the lady had closed from work.

The prosecuting officer, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo speaking, in an interview with Rainbow Radio said the convict used machete to attack unsuspecting victims.

Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo said the sentencing would serve as a deterrent to other young men who engage in criminal activities.