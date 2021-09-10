Clement Apaak Fights Animal Rights Activist Over Dog Meat

Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has kicked against the decision made by the International Animal Rights Activist Natasha Choolun to petition President Nana Akufo-Addo to ban dog and cat meat in Ghana.

According to him, “Dog is my hometown meat! It’s ‘part of my culture, upbringing’, so, for anyone to say that there should be a ban on the consumption of something that is part of our culture and our traditionon, I cannot see how that argument can be sustained based on animal cruelty”.

Ms. Choolun in a petition, which noted that the trade-in dogs and cats are widespread across African countries, said “Dogs and cats are not food, but loyal companion animals that should be treated with kindness and respect, not brutalized and eaten. Making them unattractive to tourists who are aware of the cruelty they go through and, so, unwilling to invest in those countries.

The petition said apart from the fact that it is cruel to kill and eat those animals, they are also kept under unhygienic conditions, promoting the spread of fatal diseases.

The petition also argued that: “The World Health Organization has confirmed that these global live animal markets must be closed, as they are at the root of Covid-19 and are also a breeding ground for the spread of other fatal diseases.

It stated that “The brutal dog and cat meat trade is putting human health at risk from consumption of dogs and cats in form of Cholera, Rabies and other deadly diseases and now Covid-19”.

“We urge you to ban the demonic dog and animal sacrifices and the barbaric dog and cat meat trade in Africa. Like many harmful and outdated practices in history, these barbaric animal sacrifices must also be abolished.”

It said the government must also ban wildlife trade, dog racing, and dogfighting and “implement enforceable laws to protect these animals from harm”.

*Apaak Fights Back*

However, the Builsa South MP in a radio interview said: “The consumption of any form of meat is a requirement to fulfill the protein needs of any organism, including humans.”

He explained that “In our case, we have various traditions, cultures, and ethnicities and by thinking of those traditions and cultures, there are certain species of animals that were consumed”.

He said, “So, for example, I am a Builsa; the consumption of dog meat is part of my culture, it’s part of my upbringing”.

The Lawmaker noted that “There are many groups like the Akyems, the Frafras, Dagaabas and, in fact, the Chinese, as well as the Koreans and even some Japanese, also consume dog meat”.

He further noted that “In Ghana, we know of other groups that also consume cat meat and, so, for anyone to say that there should be a ban on the consumption of something that is part of our culture and our tradition I cannot see how that argument can be sustained based on animal cruelty”.

He questioned: “Why, are chickens, not animals? Are goats not animals? Don’t Americans keep chickens and goats as pets? Are cows not considered sacred in India? So, on what basis is anyone seeking to get the government to ban forms of meat”.

BY Daniel Bampoe