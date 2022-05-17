Veep to Headline 6th CEOs Summit

HIS EXCELLENCY, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will headline this year’s edition of the Ghana CEOs Summit slated for May 30 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The Vice President will be in attendance as the Special Guest of Honour and would be joined by other high profile personalities from both the public and private sector including Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Joseph Cudjoe, Minister for Public Enterprises and Moses Baden Jnr., CEO of the Margins Group who will deliver keynote addresses.

The announcement was made at a press launch ahead of the summit on Tuesday by Ernest De-Graft Egyir, founder of the Ghana CEOs Network.

This year’s edition, which will be the sixth since its inception will be under the theme; “Digital Leadership for the Digital Economy: Leading Digital Business & Government Transformation – A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue & Learning.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir in his remarks intimated that the theme for this year’s edition was “carefully chosen” to reflect the need for digital leadership for businesses in furtherance of government’s agenda of creating a digital economy.

The subject of digital leadership for a digital economy, he underscored, was an important one for which the summit would provide the platform for deliberation with the aim of equipping business leaders with the skill set and mindset needed to become transformational digital leaders.

“In this era of digital transformation, business leaders must as a matter of necessity champion digital solutions to the challenges faced in their operations and ultimately, in the economy. The key to successful businesses and the transformation of the economy lies in digital leadership”, he stressed.

Mr. Egyir also hinted that: “Our call to action at the Summit this year is for the passage of an Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red tape Act” which he explained as “the way to eliminate rigid conformity to procedures and requirements in government service which only creates redundancy and bureaucracy.”

“Such legislation will require government agencies to promote transparency in their services to the public by improving efficiency and reducing bureaucratic practices”, he added.

On his part, Moses Baden Jnr., CEO of the Margins Group said, “Good Leadership is the heartbeat of every revolution including the digital revolution. It is critical that our understanding and adoption of technologies are designed to set us free from limits and organizational constraints.”

The Ghana CEOs Summit is a business conference for decision makers including Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Heads of State, entrepreneurs, business leaders etc. which seeks to unlock Ghana and West Africa’s economic potential by offering concrete, innovative and actionable solutions, championing private-sector led growth, leading discussions around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices to help the country move forward, build resilient companies as well as outstanding CEOs.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio