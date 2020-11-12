Veterans Pledge Support for Peace in Ghana

Veterans in the country have expressed their readiness and unalloyed commitment to peace and stability in the country.

Speaking after a parade to commemorate the 75th remembrance day celebration in Ho, the parade commander of the veteran contingent WO1 (Rtd) Emmanuel Kodzo Fianueke stressed that peace is a priceless commodity that must be protected by all Ghanaians.

To this end, they are ever ready to join the current men in uniform to keep the peace whenever the state finds it necessary to call on them.

He also called on the general public to comport themselves and be an instrument of peace before, during and after the election as conflict or war brings nothing good to the citizenry.

He noted that having witnessed the effects of war and instability in other places before retiring, the annual remembrance day is an important event in their calendar they cherish and always look forward to.

The remembrance day parade is held annually to remember the end of the second world war at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 1918.

Present at the parade were contingents from the 66 Artillery Regiment, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG).

At the parade the “O God our help in ages past” was sang followed by the reading of the “Binyon Poem” by the contingents and veteran to usher in the blowing of the siren and sounding of the last post at exactly 11.00 am accompanied by the firing of the 25-pounder three-gun salute.

The Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Yaw Letsa laid a wreath on behalf of the President of Ghana, the Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Colonel Bernard Baba Pantoah laid a wreath on behalf of Volta Regional security services whiles Captain George Nfodjo laid a wreath on behalf of VAG. Togbe Gbogbi Atsa VI, Paramount Chief of Adaklu Traditional Area laid a wreath on behalf of Chiefs and people of the Volta Region.

The day was in memory of those who lost their lives during the Second World Wars and other global conflicts. The main agenda of the day was the observation of the two-minute silence after the sounding of the siren, the last post and the reveille.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)