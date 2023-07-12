Vetting Committee Denies Awarding Marks To NPP Presidential Aspirants

The Vetting Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has categorically denied social media reports claiming that it awarded marks to presidential aspirants during the vetting process for the upcoming primaries.

The Alan Kyerematen group in desperate move had been sharing some voodoo marks claiming that Alan recorded the highest marks of over 96% with the rest scoring below 90%.

In a response to the reports, the committee Spokesperson. Osei Bonsu Amoah described the reports as “Very Fake News” and urged the public to disregard them completely.

The committee’s denial comes in response to news of a leaked report that purportedly revealed the marks obtained by various aspirants during the vetting process.

The report allegedly surfaced after being discovered by a team of investigators and subsequently submitted to the party’s General Secretary.

In their statement, the Vetting Committee vehemently refuted the claims made in the supposed leaked report, emphasizing that no marks were awarded to any of the presidential aspirants.

They urged the public, party members, and the media not to give any credence to the false information being circulated.

The Vetting Committee, responsible for assessing the eligibility and suitability of candidates for the party’s primaries, assured the public that the vetting process was conducted with utmost integrity and fairness. They emphasized that the selection of candidates would be based on merit and adherence to the party’s principles and regulations.

The NPP, being one of Ghana’s major political parties, is set to hold primaries to select its candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

The vetting process plays a crucial role in determining the eligibility of aspirants and ensuring that only qualified individuals move forward in the race.

As the campaign season picks momentum, it is essential for accurate information and transparency to prevail. The Vetting Committee’s firm denial of the reports regarding the awarding of marks to presidential aspirants aims to maintain the credibility of the process and dispel any doubts or misconceptions.

The NPP remains committed to upholding democratic values and providing a level playing field for all aspirants.

The party encourages its members and supporters to focus on the issues at hand and participate in the upcoming primaries with trust and confidence in the party’s vetting procedures.

In conclusion, the Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party has refuted the claims made in a leaked report that alleged marks were awarded to presidential aspirants during the vetting process.

They have declared the report as “Very Fake News” and assured the public that the vetting process was conducted without any marks being awarded.

The committee’s denial aims to maintain the integrity of the selection process and ensure a fair and transparent primary election for the NPP.

By Vincent Kubi