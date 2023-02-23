VGMA ‘Unsung Category’ Nomination Opens

Theresa Ayoade, Charterhouse CEO

The organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have opened the floor for rising musicians to submit their entries for the “Unsung” category for this year’s edition of the awards.

The Unsung initiative was introduced to give upcoming artistes the opportunity to break through mainstream music.

The winner of the Unsung category will be given the opportunity to perform live at the awards ceremony alongside some of the celebrated artistes.

In a statement, the organisers said after a month-long nomination entry period for mainstream artistes, they have officially opened nominations for the 24th edition of the VGMA Unsung Category.

“Sign up is 100% based on social media; entrants are expected to have their fans, supporters and sympathisers post their picture(s) across all social media platforms, tag them and add the hashtag #24thVGMAUnsung. The acts with the most tags get nominated in this year’s Unsung initiative,” the organisers disclosed.

The nominees of the Unsung category will be given the opportunity to perform at the VGMA Xperience Concert before a live audience of over 20,000.

The event also airs live on TV3, and to the world on social media.

The 24th VGMA Unsung is a Charterhouse initiative with sponsorship from Closeup Complete Fresh Protection. Nominations are open until Monday, March 6, 2023.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke